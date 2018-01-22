Jan 16, 2018; Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during the first day of the victim impact statements addressing former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar in Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's court. (Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK)

LANSING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A 15-year-old girl says Michigan State University is still billing her for medical appointments during which a sports doctor sexually assaulted her.

Emma Ann Miller made the allegation in her statement to a Michigan judge Monday. She says she’s possibly Larry Nassar’s last victim, because he was let go by the university a week after her last “treatment” in August 2016.

“Are listening, MSU? I can’t hear you. Are you listening?” Miller said in in the courtroom. “My name is Emma Ann Miller and I’m 15 years old and I’m not afraid of you, nor will I ever be. At 15 I shouldn’t know the inside of a courtroom, but I’m going to become real comfortable in one. So should you.”

A Michigan State spokesman says Miller’s comments are being looked into, and patients of Nassar’s “will not be billed.” Officials at the school are under fire for not doing enough to stop Nassar years ago.

Nassar has admitted molesting athletes during treatment when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Miller asked the judge to go over and above the sentencing guidelines of 60 years in prison.

She is among more than 100 women and girls who have given statements at Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Michigan or have had statements read on their behalf.

In a lengthy email to Michigan State students and alumni on Monday, MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon jumped to the university’s defense, detailing what the school is doing “to address the issues arising from this matter and, more importantly, the steps we are taking to support his victims, create the safest campus environment possible, and do our utmost to prevent something such as this from ever happening again.”

Among other things, Simon said this includes a $10 million fund to help survivors access counseling and mental health services. Also, Simon said, MSU is engaging experts to “comprehensively review various programs and recommend changes to strengthen our policies, procedures, and systems, including an examination of patient care and safety in our health clinics…”

[Read the complete email from Simon here].

“The testimony of Nassar’s victims this week made many of us, including me, listen to the survivors and the community in a different way. It is clear to the Board and me that a review by the Attorney General’s Office can provide the answers people need. I hope this review will help the survivors and the entire MSU community heal and move forward,” Simon said.

Simon has repeatedly rejected calls for her resignation.

