WARREN (WWJ) – A pedestrian has been injured in an accident that closed 10 Mile Road in Warren.
According to Warren police, the male victim was struck early Monday evening while on foot on 10 Mile, near Ryan Road.
The man was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries. His age, name and other details were not released. No one else was hurt.
As officers remained on the scene as of 7:30 p.m., 10 Mile Road was shut down in both directions between Ryan and Dequindre roads.
It was not immediately clear who was at fault in the crash. As an investigation continues, police said the road was expected to reopen shortly.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. Get more from the roads now on our real-time traffic page.