CBS 62Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat (credit: gophouse.org) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat (credit: gophouse.org) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio […]
97.1 The TicketTodd Courser and Cindy Gamrat (credit: gophouse.org) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat (credit: gophouse.org) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich […]
(Dreamstime)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Reports from across the U.S. say the highly contagious dog influenza virus is spreading nationwide for the first time in years.

This season, dog flu has turned up everywhere from California to Washington to Pennsylvania and recently into Canada, according to Newsweek. One San Francisco clinic saw 50 cases in just two weeks, reports say, and the virus is spreading to areas that haven’t seen an outbreak in several years, if ever.

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that two different strains of dog flu had been confirmed in at least 46 states; but thus far this year, officials have not confirmed an outbreak of cases of dog flu in Michigan. (Amid a Midwest outbreak in 2015, three cases of canine flu were confirmed in Michigan, including one in Macomb County and two in Kent County).

According to Michigan State University Veterinarian Thomas Mullaney, symptoms of dog flu include lack of appetite, lethargy, cough and fever.  The viral infection is spread through barking, coughing, and sneezing when pets are in close contact with infected animals. It often spreads through kennels, dog shelters, groomers, and doggy day care centers.

Most dogs recover within two to three weeks. However, if it’s not treated properly, the dog flu comes with a 10 percent mortality rate, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association, and dogs of any breed, age, sex or health status are at risk.

Some infected dogs may not show any signs of illness, but can still be contagious and able to infect other dogs. The virus can be fatal for cats, too — but it should be noted that canine flu does not sicken people.

[Learn more: Canine Influenza: Pet Owners’ Guide].

A dog flu vaccine is available; but not all dogs need it, so ask your vet. Mullaney said it’s often recommended that people who travel with their dogs get those pets vaccinated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch