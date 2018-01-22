TROY (WWJ) – Police are searching for a suspect, or suspects, after a Ford F-150 was struck by a bullet along I-75 in Troy.

According to Troy police — back on Thursday, January 11, shortly before 11 a.m. — the driver of the pickup reported being shot at on the northbound side of the freeway, near 14 Mile Road.

“The driver actually didn’t realize what had happened,” said Troy Police Sgt. Meghan Lehman. “He heard a noise, thought a rock hit his car, drove all the way home, figured out what had happened, and then he saw a bullet hole in his passenger’s side (door).”

The driver, who wasn’t injured, told police that he was not involved in any type of road rage incident and he has no idea why someone shot at him.

Talking to WWJ’s Jon Hewett, Lehman said investigators believe that the shooting was a “one off,” and not connected to other recent shootings on Detroit area freeways.

“This isn’t something that people should be scared about,” Lehman said. “But if you do see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to call 911. That’s our best chance of catching somebody.”

Lehman could not describe any suspects in the case. “We have some evidence that we’re working with right now, but we don’t know who did it yet,” she added.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information that could help investigators should call Troy police at 248-524-3477.