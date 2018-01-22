Persistence usually pays off, but this may not be the case as seen in this hilarious video at a Scottish ski resort about 100 miles north of Glasgow.

The man behind the camera attempts to do play-by-play, but only succeeds at laughing maniacally as his friends try to use a T-bar lift. One, two and three they all fall, but they don’t give up.

Several skiers get through with ease. It’s obviously more difficult for snowboarders on this type of lift.

The guys wait patiently and on round two one of the men almost gets on his way only to fall again. Resigned to his fate he holds on to be dragged up the Nevis Range Mountain run.

“That’s one way of doing it,” said the voice behind the camera.

At least they all seemed to have a good sense of humor over the whole thing.