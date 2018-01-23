CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A 23-year-old Macomb County man is behind bars after authorities say he posted an online advertisement seeking sex with underage children.

Investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Macomb Area Computer Enforcement unit (MACE) last Thursday found and responded to the add on social media, according to a media release.

The suspect — later identified as Daryl Johnson of Eastpointe — replied to undercover detectives, allegedly stating that he was looking to have sex with a young girl in exchange for illegal drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson listed specific sexual acts and sent nude photographs said to be of himself to detectives. MACE detectives told Johnson they had a young female, and set up a meeting with him for the following day.

Johnson showed up at the agreed upon location at the agreed upon time and was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said Johnson did not have any narcotics on him at the time of his arrest, but he was in possession of several condoms.

Johnson was arraigned in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township on Tuesday on two counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material (a four-year felony) and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (a seven-year felony).

He remains held in the Macomb County Jail on a $100,000 bond, awaiting a probable cause conference scheduled for February 5.