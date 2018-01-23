CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips to identify two suspects wanted in a Birmingham home invasion.

Birmingham police, shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, responded to the 700 block of Wallace St. where a resident reported that personal property was stolen during a home invasion.

An investigation began, and detectives were able to identify the vehicle used to drop-off and pick-up the suspects. Police say it is a newer model (2015-2018) black Kia Sorento, possibly from another state or a rental vehicle.

suspect vehicle Police: 2 Suspects At Large In Birmingham Home Invasion [PHOTOS]

The suspect vehicle is a newer model black Kia Sorento. (Photos: Birmingham police)

Photos were release Tuesday of the suspect vehicle, as well as the suspects who were caught on camera getting out of the Kia prior to the crime. Suspect number one is a white male, around 45-60 years old, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, with a medium to heavy build. Suspect number two is also a white male,  approximately 5’6”to 5’8” tall.

2 suspects Police: 2 Suspects At Large In Birmingham Home Invasion [PHOTOS]

Two suspects in a home invasion. (Photos: Birmingham police)

Police did not release any information about what exactly was taken from the home. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mike Romanowski at 248-530-1774.

