(97.1 The Ticket) The NBA All-Star reserves were announced on Tuesday night, and Andre Drummond was floored he wasn’t selected.

“Gotta be fu**in kidding me lol,” the Pistons center wrote on Twitter shortly after the names were released.

He added that playing in a small market may have cost him votes.

Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here! Lmao on to the next — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

All-Star reserves are voted on by the coaches. Drummond was beat out by Celtics center Al Horford, and he has reason to feel snubbed.

In 43 games, Drummond’s averaging 14.3 points and an NBA-high 15 rebounds. Horford, in the same number of games, is averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds

Drummond has a player efficiency rating of 23.4, a career high. Horford’s rating is 18.7.

Reggie Jackson, one of Drummond’s best friends, quickly came to his defense.

The rest of the Eastern Conference reserves are Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, Bradley Beal, John Wall, and Victor Oladipo.

The starting center for the East is Joel Embiid. Starters are voted in by fans, players and a media panel.