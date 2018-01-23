How To Make Sure You See WWJ Newsradio 950 On Facebook

(credit: istock)

Facebook recently announced would alter its News Feed, indicating it would reduce the amount of posts you see from brand pages in favor of content from your friends and family. (Because they’re fascinating. “Aunt Rita’s on another cruise — don’t miss out!”)

This means you may see fewer posts from your favorite news sources, including WWJ.

This means you may see fewer posts from your favorite news sources. To make sure that doesn't happen, follow these steps. Also make sure to bookmark wwj.com to ensure you see news in real time.

1. Select the three-line menu in the bottom right-hand corner of the app.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select “Settings.”

3. Select “News Feed Preferences.”

4. Select “Prioritize who to see first.”

5. Choose WWJ.

Facebook for Android

1. Select the three-line menu in the top right-hand corner of the app.

2. Scroll to the bottom of the menu and select “News Feed Preferences.”

3. Select “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. Choose WWJ.

Facebook for desktop

1. Click the drop-down arrow in the top right corner of the page.

2. Select “News Feed Preferences.”

3. Select “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. Pick WWJ.

5. You’re welcome.