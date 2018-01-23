COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for a first down during overtime of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Even when you finish your playing days at Michigan or Ohio State, it doesn’t mean the rivalry is over.

Over this past weekend, the former Buckeye QB JT Barrett did an autograph signing and decided to take a shot at Jim Harbaugh and the entire Michigan fan base with one simple inscription.

If you remember back on November 26, 2016, with the ball in overtime, Barrett rushed for a first down that many Michigan fans thought was short of the line to gain.

@SBNationCFB look at his hand on the ground and then look at the ball, no first down, game over pic.twitter.com/HypBHcEotN — Billy D (@duffdaddy71) November 27, 2016

This angle. See the shadow of the low hand? It's behind the line. The ball is behind that. pic.twitter.com/qiJ1BSrblL — Creeper VanDude (@Blazefire84) November 26, 2016

— No worries it was kinda close to a first down… no big deal …it's only a game…why not make the right call then? pic.twitter.com/rniBtxSaOP — SpeedyeProducts (@speedyeproducts) November 27, 2016

Barrett signed his autograph, “It was a 1st down Harbaugh.” He finished the signature with the score of the game.

This JT Barrett autograph belongs in the Hall of Fame, and just so everyone remembers.. JT wasn’t short pic.twitter.com/GBrzSEVKIs — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) January 22, 2018

The helmet is currently listed on Ebay and the high bid is $1,725.