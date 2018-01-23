COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for a first down during overtime of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Even when you finish your playing days at Michigan or Ohio State, it doesn’t mean the rivalry is over.
Over this past weekend, the former Buckeye QB JT Barrett did an autograph signing and decided to take a shot at Jim Harbaugh and the entire Michigan fan base with one simple inscription.
If you remember back on November 26, 2016, with the ball in overtime, Barrett rushed for a first down that many Michigan fans thought was short of the line to gain.
Barrett signed his autograph, “It was a 1st down Harbaugh.” He finished the signature with the score of the game.
The helmet is currently listed on Ebay and the high bid is $1,725.