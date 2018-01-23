CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By LARRY LAGE/AP Hockey Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Travis Konecny scored 27 seconds into overtime, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The goal stood up after a video review, which determined Konecny was not offside when he got the puck near the blue line after Dylan Larkin lost it along the boards.

Jakub Voracek scored a tiebreaking goal in the last minute of the second period and assisted on Andrew MacDonald’s goal late in the first for the Flyers. Philadelphia’s Brian Elliott stopped 19 shots.

The Flyers have won four straight, for the second time this month, and 16 of their last 22 games to surge into the playoff race.

Detroit has lost five of seven, pushing the franchise closer to missing out on the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since a five-year drought from 1979 to 1983.

The offensively challenged Red Wings were fortunate to score midway through the first when Jonathan Ericsson flipped the puck toward the net from just inside the blue line and it appeared to be redirected by Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning.

Detroit’s Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

Mrazek, coming off consecutive shutouts, made some strong saves early in the game before the Flyers put a lot of pressure on him with pucks from all directions.
After it took about 5 minutes for either team to get a shot on net, the Flyers dominated. They looked like they were on a power play in some even-strength situations and generated more offense when short-handed than Detroit did.

Philadelphia controlled the puck and prevented Detroit from shooting much, but didn’t lead until Voracek scored with 36.4 seconds left in the second.

After Nielsen tied the game, the Red Wings suddenly played aggressively on offense and created chances that forced Elliott to make saves to extend the game.

NOTES: Voracek leads the NHL with 46 assists. … Detroit’s Luke Glendenning returned from a 12-game absence for an upper-body injury and assisted on Ericsson’s goal.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Red Wings: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

 

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

