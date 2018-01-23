DETROIT (WWJ) – A killer is on the run in Detroit after gunning down a man on the city’s east side.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection on Gunston and McNichols.
According to police, the 21-year-old victim was stopped at a red light when a black Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows pulled alongside his vehicle and fired multiple shots.
Police said the victim suffered gunshots to his entire body. He was declared dead at the scene.
Other circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.