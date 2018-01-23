DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a young man caught on camera when he robbed an east side cell phone store at gunpoint.
According to investigators, the suspect entered a Metro PCS location in the 1500 block of E. Lafayette, at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, January 15, and inquired about a phone.
He then approached the clerk, police said, armed with a black handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
The suspect fled on foot westbound on E. Lafayette from the location with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.
He is described as a black male, 21 to 22 years old with medium complexion. At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing a black hat, black coat with a zipper covering his mouth.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, knows of his whereabouts, or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-Up.