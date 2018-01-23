ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan Football Team will hold open registration for all interested and eligible students who wish to be considered for a spot on the 2018 team.
Registration will be held in the Towsley Museum, inside Schembechler Hall, from 4-6 pm on Thursday, January 25, 2018. All interested candidates will fill out registration paperwork and being the evaluation process. No physical activity will take place at the time of registration.
For those candidates invited to participate in on-field activities, further information and details will subsequently be provided.
Interested participants must be active undergraduate or graduate students currently enrolled at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus and must be in good standing with the University. Additionally, participants must meet all NCAA eligibility standards.
For questions, please contact Joe Schwartzmiller at scjoseph@umich.edu.