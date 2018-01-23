FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Police in Farmington Hills are asking the public for help locating an “at risk” missing woman.
Annette Evans, 69, was reported missing around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police say she was last see in the area of Middlebelt and Shiawassee roads, just south of 9 Mile Road.
Evans is described as a black female, 5’6″ tall and 100 lbs. wearing a black with with blonde streaks, and a blue and white windbreaker with stripes on the side.
Anyone who sees Evans should call 911. If you have any other information, contact police at 248-821-2600.