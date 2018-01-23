CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police will not release the suicide note found with Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski when his body was discovered.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins says state law restricts the release of suicide note details only to family members.

The chief says his department’s investigation has not revealed any particular motive for suicide. The investigation will remain open pending toxicology results.

Police say the 21-year-old Hilinski shot himself in the head with a .223-caliber rifle on Jan. 16 in his apartment. The sophomore quarterback was last seen alive that morning when he dropped a teammate off on campus for class.

Police say the rifle belonged to a teammate and that Hilinski took it without the teammate’s knowledge on or before Jan. 12.
