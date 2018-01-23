CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Tom Brady

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Last May, Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel and wife to arguably the best QB of all-time, told ‘CBS This Morning’ that her husband Tom Brady had concussions during the 2017 season that weren’t reported.

It’s starting to appear that she doesn’t want her husband to play football anymore, if you believe reports.

Jay Feely is a former Michigan teammate of Bradys and told an interesting story to Sports Illustrated about how Gisele tried to get the former kicker to try and convince Brady to retire.

Last spring Brady and his family vacationed with retired kicker Jay Feely, a close friend from their college days at Michigan. This being Brady, Feely prefers not to disclose the locale, but he does share that Brady’s wife, the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, spent time on that trip “trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing.” And, Feely adds, “she was dead serious.”

This isn’t exactly new as he told Sirius XM Radio last year after winning the Super Bowl, “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today.”

He continued on to say:

“She told me that last night three times,” Brady said. “And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now. You know, I feel like I can still do it. If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

Brady has played in the NFL for 18 seasons and has played in 16 games in 14 of those season. He has a net worth of $180 million and his wife has a net worth of $380 million. I think if he were to step away from the game he will be just fine financially.

