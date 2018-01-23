CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Hartford Whalers
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Jason Bay #44 , wearing a Hartford Whalers NHL jersey, and Mike Nickeas #4 of the New York Mets , wearing a Los Angeles Kings NHL jersey, board the team bus after their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 17, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Manager Terry Collins suggested a hockey theme as the team heads for Toronto for the weekend series against the Blue Jays. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford Whalers left Connecticut 20 years ago, but their beloved logo will now appear on vehicles gliding along the state’s highways.

The Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday unveiled a new commemorative license plate that bears the former professional hockey team’s green-and-blue insignia. Forty-five dollars from the sale of each plate will benefit a new infusion and dialysis center at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

A typical motor vehicle registration costs $60.

Stafford Springs Rep. Kurt Vail, a Republican who worked to pass legislation creating the plate, says support for the concept indicates how much enthusiasm remains in Connecticut for the team, which became the Carolina Hurricanes in 1997.

He and other Whalers fans are hoping Hartford will someday be home to another NHL team.

