ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – State University of New York officials have revoked an honorary award given to television host Charlie Rose over sexual harassment allegations.

The Daily News reports that the SUNY Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to revoke the doctor of humane letters degree that Rose received from SUNY Oswego in 2014.

Rose was fired by CBS and PBS cut ties with him after several women accused him of unwanted sexual advances. Rose has apologized to his accusers but says he doesn’t believe all the allegations are accurate.

In a statement, SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson says “sexual harassment or misconduct, no matter the form, is not tolerated.”

SUNY officials in November also took back an honorary doctorate given to movie mogul and alleged serial sexual harasser Harvey Weinstein by the University at Buffalo.

