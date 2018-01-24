CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers fans may pick up wristbands Friday, January 26 at 3:00 p.m. for the opportunity to purchase tickets at the Comerica Park box office on Saturday, January 27 at 9:00 a.m.

On Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 a.m. a number will be randomly selected and that number will start the line. All other numbers will be placed in numerical order through 1,000 and then one through the last number drawn, followed by individuals without wristbands who arrive after the number has been drawn.

Wristbands will not be handed out after the number has been drawn and must be worn/displayed for proper identification. Wristbands are one per person and do not guarantee tickets. Fans with wristbands must be in numerical order by 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Guests arriving after 8:30 a.m. even with a wristband will need to go to the end of the line. Fans must have a valid form of payment for tickets (cash or credit card with a valid ID).

