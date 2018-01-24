(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



Packing lunch during the work week is one of the most effective ways to eat healthy while saving money. Prepping your own lunch allows you to monitor the ingredients and your calorie intake, and it also keeps you from making poor food choices throughout the day. By having your lunch on hand, you can eat when you feel hungry, even if you’re busy at work. It eliminates the need to run out and grab whatever fast food chain is closest to the office. However, many are deterred from taking lunch to work because it can be time-consuming. Try these products and make it easier to brown bag your weekly lunches.



OXO Good Grips On-the-Go Salad Container

When opting to eat healthy, many people turn to salads. Loaded with veggies, many salads are nutrient-dense without packing on a lot of calories, as long as you go easy on the dressing. Bring your own salads to work with the OXO Good Grips On-the-Go Salad Container ($20). This container is BPA free, and it allows you to separate your ingredients so you can mix them and have the perfect salad at work. It’s easy to clean and small, so it fits into the work fridge with ease.



Smart Planet Heated Meal Kit

Sandwiches and salads are quick and easy, but they can easily become routine and boring. The Smart Planet Heated Meal Kit ($20) is a lunch box with a feature that allows you to plug it in and easily heat up your lunch. Use it to bring healthy stir-fries, casseroles and much more. This lunch box is small and light, which makes it easy to carry with you to work, and you don’t have to wait for the office microwave. It even comes with a spork, eliminating the need to hunt for silverware.



Bentology Leak Proof Bento Lunch Box

For sandwiches, salads, snacks and other lunches, this product is perfect. It allows you to separate ingredients so you can assemble your meal at lunchtime. The removable containers in the Bentology lunch box ($12.99) also allow you to bring afternoon snacks like veggies and pretzels and keep them separate from your lunch. It is leak proof, which makes spills in your backpack or car less likely.



Packit Freezable Lunch Bag

If you’re a fan of prepping meals on the weekend and freezing them to eat throughout the week, this product may work well for you. The Packit Freezable Lunch Bag ($24.95) is small enough to fit in most refrigerators, and you can freeze it. This bag makes it easy to store your work lunches in the freezer. They are also stylish and distinct, keeping coworkers from taking your lunch.



Bumpkins Reusable Snack Bag

Make it easier to choose healthy snacks with Bumpkins Reusable Snack Backs ($6.95). These stylish bags are made of machine washable fabric, and they are lightweight and durable. The zipper closure prevents them from leaking, and they are small enough to store in your desk or in the office fridge. Food safe, these bags make it easy to store a variety of snacks, helping you to curb those afternoon munchies.



Eating healthy doesn’t have to be time consuming or difficult. The products listed above can make it easier for you to pack lunch ahead of time and bring it to work with you all week. Don’t let time be a deterrent to your healthy lifestyle, and opt for planning ahead instead.

Note: HAP is not a paid endorser of products appearing in this article.





