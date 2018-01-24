By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Will Justin Timberlake bring Janet Jackson on stage with him, will the Gatorade be blue or Orange and will Donald Trump tweet? Those are all prop bets that are available for you to think about placing a few pennies on.

NJ.com had listed multiple prop bets and below are some of the better and more popular bets that will take place between now and kickoff.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 52

Patriots: 1/2

Eagles: 2/1

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 52 MVP

Tom Brady (Patriots): 5/4

Nick Foles (Eagles): 7/1

Dion Lewis (Patriots): 14/1

Rob Gronkowski (Patriots): 14/1

Danny Amendola (Patriots): 18/1

Zach Ertz (Eagles): 22/1

Jay Ajayi (Eagles): 22/1

Fletcher Cox (Eagles): 29/1

Brandon Graham (Eagles): 29/1

FIELD: 9/1

OVER/UNDERS FOR SUPER BOWL 52

O/U game total: 48.5

O/U 1st-quarter total: 12.5

O/U halftime total: 24.0

O/U 3rd-quarter total: 36.5

WHICH TEAM HAS MORE SACKS?

Eagles: 9/10

Patriots: 10/9

O/U total sacks: 4.5

ODDS TO SCORE A DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN

Eagles: 11/1

Patriots: 15/1

ODDS TO THROW MORE INTERCEPTIONS

Eagles: 5/6

Patriots: 6/5

ODDS ON WHICH PLAYER SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN

Dion Lewis (Patriots): 6/1

Rob Gronkowski (Patriots): 6/1

LeGarrette Blount (Eagles): 7/1

Danny Amendola (Patriots): 9/1

Alshon Jeffery (Eagles): 9/1

Brandin Cooks (Patriots): 10/1

Zach Ertz (Eagles): 10/1

Nelson Agholor (Eagles): 11/1

FIELD: 7/1

ODDS ON THE POST-GAME GATORADE

Orange: 3/1

Blue: 3/1

Clear: 5/1

Purple: 7/1

Yellow: 7/1

FIELD: 10/1

Those are some of the better prop bets surround the game. There are also multiple prop bets surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

O/U number of (phantom) Tom Brady injuries reported before the game: 0.5

Odds on which body-part Tom Brady will “injure” before the game:

Right hand: 1/1

Achilles: 3/1

FIELD: 3/1

Odds Tom Brady retires after the game: 49/1

The Eagles also have some unique prop bets dedicated to them as well.

ODDS ON EAGLES’ FANS

Odds an Eagles fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl: 50/`1

Odds an Eagles fan throws debris on the field during the Super Bowl: 33/1

Over/under number of Eagles fans arrested before the Super Bowl: 1.5

ODDS ON FORMER EAGLES’ PLANS

Odds Mike Vick attends the Super Bowl: 9/1

Odds Donovan Mcnabb attends the Super Bowl: 4/1

Odds Terrell Owens attends the Super Bowl: 5/1

How many times will the Eagles’ 17-year Super Bowl drought be mentioned on air during the broadcast: 2.5

Here are the fun prop bets.

Odds Super Bowl 52 viewership is down vs Super Bowl 51: 2/3

Odds the Super Bowl 52 broadcast will be the highest-rated Super Bowl ever: 39/1

ODDS TO HAVE THE BEST COMMERCIAL

Odds to win USA Today’s Super Bowl AdMeter

Budweiser: 4/1

Doritos: 6/1

Hyundai: 6/1

Kia: 7/1

Avocados from Mexico: 11/1

Coke: 12/1

FIELD: 7/2

O/U number of times Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are shown on screen during the broadcast: 4.5

O/U number of times the phrase “greatest of all-time” is said during the broadcast: 1.5 O/U

number of times the phrase “unlikeliest of scenarios” is used during game: 0.5

Odds on which company will air the first commercial (after the coin toss)

Bud Light: 15/1

Budweiser: 15/1

Coke: 19/1

Hyundai: 19/1

Pepsi: 19/1

Skittles: 19/1

Mars/M&Ms: 24/1

Kia: 24/1

FIELD: 2/3

There are also bets that involve President Donald Trump.

Odds the winning team visits White House:

Patriots: 1/3

Eagles: 4/5

Odds Donald Trump records a pre-game interview with NBC: 9/1

Over/Under number of tweets from Donald Trump during the game: 3.5

Odds Donald Trump will insult _____ via Twitter during game:

the NFL as a whole: 3/4

any black NFL player: 3/1

any white NFL player: 30/1

Justin Timberlake: 39/1

the Eagles franchise: 49/1 t

the Patriots franchise: 99/1

Tom Brady: 1000/1

Of course there has to be prop bets involving the entertainment for the game.

Odds on Pink’s hair color during the national anthem:

Blonde: 2/1

Pink: 5/2

Brown: 9/2

Green: 10/1

FIELD: 8/1

O/U length of Pink’s rendition of the national anthem: 1 minute, 58 seconds

Odds Pink messes up the words to the national anthem: 9/1

Odds there is a halftime show sound malfunction: 11/1

Odds there is a halftime show wardrobe malfunction: 49/1

Odds on opening song of the halftime show:

Can’t Stop the Feeling!: 1/1

SexyBack: 7/2

Mirrors: 4/1

Suit & Tie: 15/1

Rock Your Body: 50/1

Purple Rain: 100/1

FIELD: 25/1

Odds Justin Timberlake does something that “breaks” Twitter: 9/1

Odds Justin Timberlake will make his entrance via:

Zipline: 2/1

car: 5/1

motorcycle: 7/1

jet pack: 15/1

dog sled: 20/1

parachute: 50/1

FIELD: 3/1

Odds on closing song of the halftime show

Filthy: 5/2

Supplies: 7/2 S

Suit & Tie: 5/1

SexyBack: 7/1

Can’t Stop the Feeling: 12/1

FIELD: 7/ 1

Odds to make guest appearances during the halftime show

T.I.: 2/1

Jay-Z: 5/1

Beyonce: 6/1

Jimmy Fallon: 6/1

Timbaland: 7/1

Nelly Furtado: 8/1

Rihanna: 15/1

Drake: 20/1

Britney Spears: 22/1

Snoop Dogg: 25/1

Ciara: 25/1

Madonna: 40/1

‘NSYNC: 100/1

Janet Jackson: 200/1