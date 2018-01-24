EX-MSP trooper Mark Bessner (left) sits with his attorney Richard Convertino before he was arraigned in the death of a 15-year-old riding on an ATV in Detroit. (Photo by Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS/Sipa USA)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A former Michigan State Police trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teenager is due in court Wednesday.

A hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence for Mark Bessner to stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Bessner, 43, is accused of causing the August death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, who was joyriding on an all-terrain vehicle on Detroit’s east side.

Police say Bessner attempted to stop Grimes for reckless driving, with the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren activated, but Grimes refused to stop, leading troopers in a pursuit.

At some point during the chase, Bessner deployed a Taser and struck the teen. Grimes lost control of the 4-wheeler, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a parked pickup truck. The teen died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Through his attorney, Richard Convertino, Bessner says he “was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances on the scene and at the moment, which was tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving.”

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said there was no reason for Bessner to fire his Taser — especially from a moving patrol car.

Meantime, a $50 million civil lawsuit has been filed against the trooper, accusing him of excessive force.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.