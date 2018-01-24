CBS 62Photo Credit: Thinkstock 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Photo Credit: Thinkstock LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing […]
97.1 The TicketPhoto Credit: Thinkstock Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Photo Credit: Thinkstock Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales […]
Filed Under:Andre Drummond, NBA All-Star Game, Tom Gores

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

If Andre Drummond was out of line on Tuesday night for his crass reaction to being snubbed for the All-Star Game, he’s unlikely to hear about it from Pistons owner Tom Gores.

In fact, Gores offered Drummond a slap on the back Wednesday afternoon.

After learning he wasn’t named an All-Star reserve, Drummond wrote on Twitter, among other things, ““Gotta be fu**in kidding me lol.”

The 24-year-old center is averaging 14.3 points and an NBA-high 15 rebounds per game. He’s also made massive strides at the free throw line, where he’s shooting a career-best 62.9 percent.

But NBA coaches, who vote on the All-Star reserves, decided Celtics center Al Horford was more deserving. Horford’s numbers (13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds) don’t stack up to Drummond’s, but he’s considered a better defender.

In terms of advanced metrics, Drummond has the upper hand. He has a 23.4 player efficiency rating to Horford’s 18.8, and 5.9 win shares to Horford’s 5.7.

In his Twitter rant, Drummond suggested that playing in a small market may have cost him some votes.

While Drummond has a right to feel cheated, he didn’t exactly take the news in stride. Nor did he do himself any favors in terms of public perception.

But he’s close friends with Gores, and the Pistons owner won’t rebuke the team’s best player.

Gores hasn’t addressed the media since the season opener on Oct. 18. The Pistons have lost five straight to fall out of the top eight in the East.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch