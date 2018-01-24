CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Hyundai, recalls

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling nearly 88,000 cars in the U.S. because an electrical short in the antilock brake system could cause engine compartment fires.

The recall affects certain 2006 Sonatas and 2006 through 2011 Azeras.

Hyundai says in government documents that water can get into the antilock brake module, which can overheat and cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. It was not clear if the cars should be parked outside until repairs are made.

The company said it may provide more guidance Wednesday.

Documents show one overheated module in South Korea and one fire in the U.S., but no injuries.

Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical box to prevent a short circuit while the cars are off. The recall should begin Feb. 23.

