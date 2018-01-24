CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

By NOAH TRISTER/AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Joe Ingles made a tying layup in the final seconds of regulation, then added two straight 3-pointers in overtime to lift the Utah Jazz over the Detroit Pistons 98-95 on Wednesday night.

The Pistons lost their sixth straight by blowing a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Detroit had a chance to tie at the end of overtime, but Tobias Harris missed from the left corner, and the rebound went out of bounds off the Pistons.

Andre Drummond had 30 points and 24 rebounds for Detroit, and he fueled a 10-0 run that put the Pistons ahead 88-79, but Utah closed strong in the fourth quarter. Down by two, Donovan Mitchell had a spinning, driving shot blocked out of bounds by Drummond with 5.9 seconds remaining.

Inbounding from the left corner, Utah’s Ricky Rubio found Ingles cutting to the basket for a layup that Drummond wasn’t quite able to block. That tied it at 89, and Luke Kennard’s perimeter shot at the other end missed.

Drummond opened the scoring in overtime, but Ingles made his two 3-pointers and Mitchell added one of his own to put the Jazz up 98-91.

MILESTONE

Drummond reached 2,000 offensive rebounds for his career. At 24, he’s the youngest player to reach the mark. Dwight Howard and Moses Malone did it at 25.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Rodney Hood (lower leg) did not play. … Rubio went to the locker room with 5:31 left in the fourth when he appeared to be bleeding around the eye. He was able to return.

Pistons: Reggie Bullock (right thumb) missed the game. … G Langston Galloway made his first start of the season but scored only five points.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Pistons: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

 

 

 

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch