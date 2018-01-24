CBS 62Photo Credit: Thinkstock 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: Head coach Jedd Fisch of the UCLA Bruins in action during the in the first half of the Cactus Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Chase Field on December 26, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have hired former UCLA interim head coach Jedd Fisch as a senior offensive assistant.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the move Wednesday.

Fisch was the Bruins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, markedly improving the Bruins’ offense during his only year in charge. He also developed a strong bond with star quarterback Josh Rosen, who had a bounce-back season before declaring for the NFL draft.

Fisch then took over for fired head coach Jim Mora for UCLA’s regular-season finale, and the Bruins secured bowl eligibility with a victory over California.

Fisch will bolster the Rams’ offensive coaching staff after the departure of quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, who is the Oakland Raiders’ new offensive coordinator.
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

