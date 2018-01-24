By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The drama that has filled the Cleveland Cavaliers team is enough to fill an entire season of “The Real Housewives.”

Whether it’s the team holding a meeting calling each other out or it’s LeBron James congratulating himself, there’s always someone being outrageous and someone throwing shade.

Is that why it appears Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert is ready to move on from the franchise?

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, talked about Gilbert wanting to sell the Cavs on “First Take” Wednesday afternoon. Slamonline.com transcribed the quote.

“I’ll tell you the No. 1 reason why LeBron ain’t gonna capitulate to anything that Dan Gilbert wants to do. “Because what Dan Gilbert wants to do—from what I’m being told—is sell the team. “They’re more viable as a commodity if LeBron James is on your squad, as opposed to if LeBron James leaves. “That’s one of the reasons why Dan Gilbert wanted him to commit to 3-5 years. Because within that time span, you sell the team, you get money out the wazoo.”

He has owned the Cavs since 2005. If Gilbert were to sell the Cavs would you want him to try to buy a team in Detroit?