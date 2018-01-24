DETROIT (WWJ) – An Albanian man who has lived in the United States under a humanitarian order for years is facing deportation Thursday.

Ded Rranxburgaj, 48, an Albanian immigrant who has lived in Southgate with his wife and children, received notice three months ago that he would face deportation. On Jan. 16, he and his wife Flora, who has multiple sclerosis, took sanctuary in the Central United Methodist Church on Woodward – with Pastor Jill Zundel pledging the church would protect the family and help provide for the two sons.

“We feed the homeless,” said Zundel. “So we have 200 people coming for food so there’s going to be that going on as well. So we will keep it as safe as we possibly can.”

She says the church will be on high alert. “They have to have a warrant signed by a judge – there will be a lot of us blocking the way to let them in. We’re not going to let them take this family. So, we will do what we absolutely have to do to protect them.”

With a crowd of about 100 rallying outside the Detroit immigration offices — hoping to compel the ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement) to drop the deportation order a stay in the case — inside the Methodist church Rranxburgaj’s 15-year-old son spoke to WWJ’s Stephanie Davis.

“”I’m trying to stay positive and optimistic,” says Erick, “but I’m still extremely scared about it.”

Rranxburgaj’s attorney says that his client has followed all the rules and has never committed a crime.