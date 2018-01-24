CBS 62Photo Credit: Thinkstock 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 19: Sistine Rose Stallone attends the Opening of Beverly Hills Boutique with a private VIP dinner hosted by Giovanni Morelli, Stuart Weitzman Creative Director, and Laura Brown, InStyle Editor-In-Chief at The Sunset Tower Hotel on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

In 2015 I went out on a limb and said Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sophia might be the next big thing.

Sophia has made a name for herself and now has over 700,000 followers … She has appeared on “Entertainment Tonight,” “Project Runway” and “Access Hollywood” among others.

Now some of the attention has moved to her sister Sistine who also has over 700,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Stallone really turned heads in her Love Advent video she did where she is wearing a thong.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NSFW VIDEO

According to People.com:

The 19-year-old daughter of Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin, teamed up with the magazine for the second year in a row (she was featured in a lingerie-clad clip in 2017) for a sexy new spin on pilates class.

