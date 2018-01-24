CBS 62Photo Credit: Thinkstock 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups […]
UNION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A man is dead after authorities say he shot and wounded two Michigan State Police troopers in southern Michigan’s Branch County.

According to MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw, the troopers were carrying out a search warrant in a cold case investigation, at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday,  at a home in Union Township, south of Battle Creek.

“When they announced their presence at the front door, an individual inside the house leveled a shot-gun or a long gun at the officers and began opening fire,” Shaw told WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

Shaw said the troopers attempted to take cover, but one of them — a detective sergeant —  was shot in the chest. He was last reported in stable condition at a local hospital. The other trooper suffered only a graze wound to the hand and is expected to be OK.

A short time later, Shaw said the suspect was found dead in a nearby field, possibly of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing.

Information on the cold case the troopers were investigating was not immediately disclosed. The name of the suspect and the officers involved have not been released.

