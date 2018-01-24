CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Fulmer and Victor Martinez are expected to be at full strength at spring training for the Detroit Tigers.

General manager Al Avila gave an update on their status Wednesday following a luncheon with Detroit Sports Media. Fulmer had elbow surgery in September, around the same time Martinez underwent a surgical procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

After winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Fulmer went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA last season.

“He’s thrown out to 180 feet with no restrictions and no setbacks, so right now he’s on track to be 100 percent coming into spring training,” Avila said.

Martinez hit .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 2017. The 39-year-old DH is entering the last season of a four-year contract.

“The last report on Victor is that he’s doing everything normal, there’s no setbacks, and that he’s expected to be in spring training also 100 percent,” Avila said.
Fulmer’s health is a crucial issue for the Tigers. The 24-year-old right-hander is the type of young, cost-controlled standout that gives a rebuilding Detroit team some hope for the future.

For the first time in a while, the Tigers are entering a season with little hope of contending for a championship. Since the All-Star break last year, Detroit has traded J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton, Justin Verlander and Ian Kinsler, and Avila has made no secret of the fact that the short-term future could be difficult.
“We had to go all-in in a full rebuild,” Avila said. “I think the majority of people understood that. I think the majority of the people wanted that, wanted to see that. I think the shock came when it became true.”

One marquee player still with the Tigers is slugger Miguel Cabrera, who is 34 and coming off the worst season of his career. He hit .249 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs last year.

Avila was asked if Cabrera, whose contract runs through at least 2023, might also be traded.

“That’s hard to predict as far as Miggy’s concerned,” Avila said. “That’s a huge contract, and those kind of contracts are not usually moved or easily moved.”

The Tigers went 64-98 last season and have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. They hired a new manager in Ron Gardenhire, but there’s no expectation of any quick fix.

Avila replaced Dave Dombrowski as Detroit’s GM during the 2015 season. Before that, he was in the Tigers’ front office during a previous rebuilding period that led to their American League pennant in 2006 — and he was with the Florida Marlins for similar stretches in that organization’s history.

“If you talk to our scouts, our player development people, our front office, this is the biggest challenge in our careers. A lot of us have faced it before — we faced it in Florida, we faced it when we first got here, and we came out very successful,” Avila said. “We’re embracing this, because this is what baseball people dream about, is to get a club like this and turn it around and make it a champion.”

NOTES: The Tigers agreed to terms with right-hander Matt West, left-handers James Russell and Caleb Thielbar, and infielder Alexi Amarista on minor league deals. Amarista, who hit .238 in 96 games for the Colorado Rockies last year, has an invitation to major league spring training.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
___
Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch