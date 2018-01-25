BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Wide Receiver A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass while defended by defensive back Marlon Humphrey #29 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been arrested on a charge of stealing a phone charging cord from an Uber driver.

Court records show the former Alabama player was arrested Thursday on a third-degree robbery charge in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 21-year-old Humphrey is free on bond after being held briefly.

Former #Alabama CB & @Ravens 1st-round pick Marlon Humphrey was arrested on 3rd degree robbery charge, per Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's office. pic.twitter.com/YCFVKJzf4h — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) January 25, 2018

The Tuscaloosa News reports that records show an Uber driver claimed Humphrey borrowed a $15 charger on a pre-dawn ride to a campus hotel on Jan. 13 but refused to return it.

A charging document says Humphrey elbowed the driver and balled up a fist.

A Ravens statement says Humphrey told the team there was a misunderstanding over a phone charger he thought was his.

An attorney representing Humphrey didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)