LANSING (WWJ) – A bill introduced into legislation Thursday would remove the statute of limitations for felony sexual assault.

The bill, introduced by State Rep. Kevin Hertel, would also drop the statute of limitations for assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Hertel says the bill comes in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal but has been in the works for far longer.

“This is an issue that is close to me, but it is personal to my staff, my friends, and to many other people,” says the St. Clair Shores Democrat. “This trial thrust into the spotlight the idea that removing the statute of limitations on these crimes is a necessity — sexual assault of any kind leaves a lasting impact on survivors, and we should not set a time limit on how long they have to feel comfortable bringing allegations public. We have to work to change the culture of how we treat sexual assault both culturally and criminally.”

Hertel is encouraging individuals to reach out to victim advocacy groups with any questions about the challenges survivors face.

“I am here to work on the policy aspect of this persistent problem, and through that I hope to provide a megaphone for survivors’ voices to be heard,” Hertel said.