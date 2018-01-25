CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:bank robbery, Canton, Canton bank robbery

CANTON (WWJ) – Developing now in Canton: Police have surrounded a local bank branch where a robber suspect is inside, holding multiple hostages.

Police were called to the Citizens Bank near Cherry Hill and Canton Center at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

At 5 p.m., police said they were negotiating with a man — believed to be armed — who has barricaded himself inside the bank with an undisclosed number of employees. No injuries have been reported at this time. The FBI has been called in to assist Canton police.

Richard Costantino, who owns a nearby restaurant, was unsettled by what he was seeing.

“It just makes you think on how crazy people are these days and how unsafe,” he said. “You know, but Canton’s a pretty good area here so I think he picked the wrong town.”

Canton Center Road is closed to traffic north of Cherry Hill Road due to the police activity. Police are asking citizens to avoid the area while it’s still an active scene. A motorist calling WWJ reported as many as 10 Canton police cars in the area.

Police and FBI officials are not releasing any details further at this time.

WWJ AM 950 will have the very latest as more information becomes available.

