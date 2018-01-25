CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — The site of next year’s Super Bowl already is celebrating a championship for best concessions.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and MLS Atlanta United, has finished first in a 2017 NFL fan survey for quality and value of food and beverages.

The results released on Thursday show the lowered prices, including $2 hot dogs, $3 pizza slices and $5 beer, were big hits with fans. Those prices will remain in place for Atlanta’s Super Bowl in 2019.

The Falcons ranked 18th in the surveys the last two years at the Georgia Dome before the 2017 debut season in the new $1.5 billion stadium. The lower prices led to more sales. Average spending per fan increased by 16 percent in 2017, according to the survey.

The new stadium also placed first in the MLS food and beverage survey of 12 of 22 teams.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

