(Photo: Mike Campbell)

(WWJ/AP) A Detroit police officer is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

Assistant Detroit Police Chief Arnold Williams says the 25-year-old officer has been with the department for less than two years.

He was shot twice and underwent emergency surgery.

Williams says there has been a steady stream of Detroit Police coming to the hospital to support his family.

Police Officer "critical" at Detroit Receiving Hospital. 25 yr old, 2-year vet w/9 mos. child was shot at domestic assault-turned-barricaded gunman on McDougall at Ferry. Tear gas led to custody of 43 yr old male. Markers show 32 gun shots fired, most or all by suspect. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/24JHqOPydn — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) January 25, 2018

“We’ve had too many losses in our department, we’ve had too many injured officers, it’s hard, it’s a hard job,” Williams told WWJ.

The officer is part of a crime-fighting family. His father is also on the force in Detroit, but Williams says he was not working last night.

Authorities say the victim was responding to a domestic violence call.

Detroit police Deputy Chief Elvin Barren says officers responded Wednesday night to a home on the city’s east side following a report a man was arguing with his wife and had fired shots. Officers encountered the man outside the home and he fired at them.

Police say the officer was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he got out. First Assistant Chief Lashinda Stair says the officer’s partner drove him to a local hospital.

The man went back into the home. Barren says police eventually fired gas into the home early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out. MLive quoted Berren as saying the suspect had a “mental breakdown.” He also had nine guns registered to him and is a former CPL holder.

