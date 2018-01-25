(WWJ/AP) A Detroit police officer is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.
Assistant Detroit Police Chief Arnold Williams says the 25-year-old officer has been with the department for less than two years.
He was shot twice and underwent emergency surgery.
Williams says there has been a steady stream of Detroit Police coming to the hospital to support his family.
“We’ve had too many losses in our department, we’ve had too many injured officers, it’s hard, it’s a hard job,” Williams told WWJ.
The officer is part of a crime-fighting family. His father is also on the force in Detroit, but Williams says he was not working last night.
Authorities say the victim was responding to a domestic violence call.
Detroit police Deputy Chief Elvin Barren says officers responded Wednesday night to a home on the city’s east side following a report a man was arguing with his wife and had fired shots. Officers encountered the man outside the home and he fired at them.
Police say the officer was a passenger in a police car and was shot before he got out. First Assistant Chief Lashinda Stair says the officer’s partner drove him to a local hospital.
The man went back into the home. Barren says police eventually fired gas into the home early Thursday and arrested the 43-year-old when he came out. MLive quoted Berren as saying the suspect had a “mental breakdown.” He also had nine guns registered to him and is a former CPL holder.
