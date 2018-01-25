CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Alabama, Dan Enos
FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 9: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks walks the field with his quarterbacks before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horn Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Dan Enos is leaving Michigan for greener pastures.

About six weeks after he joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff as an offensive assistant, Enos has accepted a job with Alabama as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach, per Yahoo! Sports.

The defending champs were in need of a quarterbacks coach after Brian Daboll left to become offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

Given Enos’ deep ties to Michigan State, where he spent 10 years as both a player and a coach, many were surprised to see him take a job with Michigan. His official title was wide receivers coach and he was set to make $150,000 in 2018, with a $50,000 annual increase in pay through 2021.

Per the terms of Enos’ contract, which he signed Dec. 15, his salary would increase to $750,000 a year if “coordinator” was ever added to his title.

According to MLive.com, Enos is currently on a recruiting trip for Michigan, but he’s able to terminate his contract at any time, without penalty.

Enos played at Michigan State from 1987 to 1990 and was the starting quarterback in his final two seasons. He later served on the Spartans’ staff as a graduate assistant from 1991 to 1993 and returned as a quarterbacks coach and running backs coach from 2006 to 2009.

For many years, he was widely considered a potential successor to head coach Mark Dantonio.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch