FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 9: Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos of the Arkansas Razorbacks walks the field with his quarterbacks before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horn Frogs defeated the Razorbacks 28-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Dan Enos is leaving Michigan for greener pastures.

About six weeks after he joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff as an offensive assistant, Enos has accepted a job with Alabama as associate head coach and quarterbacks coach, per Yahoo! Sports.

The defending champs were in need of a quarterbacks coach after Brian Daboll left to become offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

Given Enos’ deep ties to Michigan State, where he spent 10 years as both a player and a coach, many were surprised to see him take a job with Michigan. His official title was wide receivers coach and he was set to make $150,000 in 2018, with a $50,000 annual increase in pay through 2021.

Per the terms of Enos’ contract, which he signed Dec. 15, his salary would increase to $750,000 a year if “coordinator” was ever added to his title.

According to MLive.com, Enos is currently on a recruiting trip for Michigan, but he’s able to terminate his contract at any time, without penalty.

Enos played at Michigan State from 1987 to 1990 and was the starting quarterback in his final two seasons. He later served on the Spartans’ staff as a graduate assistant from 1991 to 1993 and returned as a quarterbacks coach and running backs coach from 2006 to 2009.

For many years, he was widely considered a potential successor to head coach Mark Dantonio.