“This is the XFL,” are the famous words that you will forever see when WWE Chariman and CEO Vince McMahon introduced his now debunked XFL.

The league launched in 2001, and that was the only season the league was around.

It now appears McMahon will be launching another football league.

According to WWE.com:

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment.

PWInsider.com it looks as if the new league will launch in 2020.

The current plan, according to numerous sources, is for the football league to officially return in 2020. The delay is to build a proper infrastructure, including hiring coaches and players. As you might remember, the original incarnation of the XFL launched rather quickly after it was announced. Vince McMahon is not going to make the same mistake twice. Last year, McMahon launched a new company, Alpha Entertainment, to pursue a number of potential entertainment endeavors as well as a potental relaunch of the XFL. It’s quite interesting that despite the planned relaunch being outside of WWE’s auspices, their production team has been working on video content related to the planned return of the football league.

