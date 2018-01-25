MIAMI (AP) – Looking for stripper poles, a coffin with cherry red lining and a large, metal velociraptor? You might want to check out the upcoming auction of gaudy items that decorated two mansions once owned by a former developer in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports the former estate of Thomas Kramer will be sold in one package to the highest bidder on Feb. 14.

The auction followed the seizure of Kramer’s Star Island mansions following a judgment his former in-laws obtained against him. Kramer’s extravagant South Beach lifestyle was fueled by the millions given him by father-in-law Siegfried Otto, a now-deceased German businessman.

South Beach playboy’s items for sale include stripper poles, a coffin and a velociraptor https://t.co/FKIflTDr0E Via @joeflech pic.twitter.com/SdYOOGthdq — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) January 25, 2018

Later, a battle ensued over whether it was a gift or loan. Kramer lost the case, his home and possessions. Kramer, now living in Europe, is only allowed to keep his personal photos.

