thomas kramer e1516898384576 Stripper Poles, Coffin, Velociraptor Up For Grabs In Auction

Thomas Kramer and Giselle De’Cole attend the Best Buddies 12th Annual Miami Gala: La Fiesta Espaola at Watson Island on November 21, 2008 in Miami Beach, Florida (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) – Looking for stripper poles, a coffin with cherry red lining and a large, metal velociraptor? You might want to check out the upcoming auction of gaudy items that decorated two mansions once owned by a former developer in South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports the former estate of Thomas Kramer will be sold in one package to the highest bidder on Feb. 14.

The auction followed the seizure of Kramer’s Star Island mansions following a judgment his former in-laws obtained against him. Kramer’s extravagant South Beach lifestyle was fueled by the millions given him by father-in-law Siegfried Otto, a now-deceased German businessman.

Later, a battle ensued over whether it was a gift or loan. Kramer lost the case, his home and possessions. Kramer, now living in Europe, is only allowed to keep his personal photos.

[Learn more about the collection and see more photos at Miamiherald.com]

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

