Filed Under:madison heights, stranger danger

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Madison Heights police are searching for a man in a white car who approached and followed a young girl walking to school.

At around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the stranger pulled up near a 10-year-old Edmonson Elementary School student and offered her a ride. The man then followed the child and she ran to the school, in the area of 12 Mile and John R roads.

The girl was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 40 years old with brown curly hair, a beard with no mustache, medium height and build. The suspect vehicle, police said, is an older-model white sedan, possibly a Ford. It had a sticker with the web address “driveronly.com” or similar on the driver’s side door, and had some damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel near the brake light.

As police continue to investigate the incident, officials say all local school districts have been notified and patrol activity has increased around the schools.

Madison Heights Police Lt. Mike Siladke said all children need to know what to do in this type of situation.

“Exactly what the student did in this case,” Siladke told WWJ’s Ron Dewey. “Ran away, and notified an adult who promptly notified authorities.”

Anyone who sees a vehicle or suspect matching this description is asked to call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100, or dial 911.

