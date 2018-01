By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Over the years, many have mentioned that the Olde English D on the Tigers hat didn’t match the D on their uniforms.

According to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press, the team will now have the same logo on their hats and uniforms.

The Tigers are changing their home uniforms, replacing the round-top Olde English ‘D’ with the pointed Olde English ‘D,’ according to the team. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) January 25, 2018

The Tigers wanted to unify the Olde English ‘D’ on their home hats and uniforms. They wore their new home uniforms last Spring Training. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) January 25, 2018

In addition to the home uniform change, the Olde English ‘D’ on both the home and road hats will be enlarged going forward. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) January 25, 2018

Introducing the 2018 edition of the #Tigers uniforms, where the Olde English D on the cap and home jersey will be identical. pic.twitter.com/nY9TMDB8UW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 25, 2018

Even though the changes are very minimal, will you like the new look?