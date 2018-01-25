CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
CBS Local – How old is too old to wear jeans? According to a new study you should ditch the denim after age 53.

A British survey by CollectPlus says that after age 53 you should give wearing jeans.

The reason? Not because you look bad wearing them, but because it’s harder to find a pair of jeans that actually fits.

The study says the stress people experience while jean shopping reaches its peak by age 53.

In fact, 6 percent of people surveyed said they became so upset jeans shopping they burst into tears.

The survey also found that some people are spending as much as five days looking for the ideal fit.

One in ten of those over 50 who were surveyed said that they had to try on as many as six pairs of jeans or more to find the right fit.

But there is some good news, once they found the perfect pair of jeans, most of those surveyed said they didn’t have to buy another pair for 3 years.

