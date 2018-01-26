DETROIT (WWJ) – A 4-year-old girl is being treated at the hospital after she was attacked by two dogs on Detroit’s west side.

The attack happened Friday morning just before the start of pre-school at Samuel Gompers Elementary, on Burt Road, as the girl was being dropped off by her father.

“When the child exited the vehicle and walked toward the school door, the school security guard and the dad noticed two dogs charging toward the child,” Spokesperson Chrystal Wilson told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “So, they went into action and they worked to shield her from the dogs. The school nurse treated the child while she called the paramedics, and then the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The extent of the girl’s injuries have not been released, but are described as non-life threatening.

It’s not clear where the dogs came from or who they belong to. Wilson couldn’t say if the animals were caught after the incident or if they ran off.