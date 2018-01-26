CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE
Filed Under:bank robbery, Canton
(Credit: dreamstime)

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A man accused of holding several people hostage inside a Canton Township bank after a failed robbery has had his first court date.

Handcuffed and shackled at the waist, 24-year-old Devin Rodriguez briefly appeared in federal court in Detroit on Friday to face a charge of attempted bank robbery, a 20-year felony.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett reported Rodriguez said little, before his detention hearing was quickly rescheduled for Monday afternoon at the request of federal prosecutors. Rodriguez, who remains in federal custody, also faces a charge of brandishing a firearm and could still face additional charges of hostage taking.

A criminal complaint says Rodriguez entered the Citizens Bank on Canton Center Road near Cherry Hill on Thursday wearing sunglasses and bandanges on his face. As he entered the bank, according to the complaint, Rodriguez pulled a semi-automatic weapon and ordered a teller to remove money from the vault.

The teller was able to activate a silent alarm and police surrounded the bank, closing off the street and asking the public to stay away.

[Click here to see the complaint]

Rodriguez then allegedly held three bank employees and one customer hostage, triggering a four-hour standoff with a police SWAT team and the FBI before the situation ended peacefully with his surrender.

No one was injured.

It isn’t clear at this time if Rodriguez has an attorney. Authorities haven’t released his city of residence.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch