DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A man accused of holding several people hostage inside a Canton Township bank after a failed robbery has had his first court date.

Handcuffed and shackled at the waist, 24-year-old Devin Rodriguez briefly appeared in federal court in Detroit on Friday to face a charge of attempted bank robbery, a 20-year felony.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett reported Rodriguez said little, before his detention hearing was quickly rescheduled for Monday afternoon at the request of federal prosecutors. Rodriguez, who remains in federal custody, also faces a charge of brandishing a firearm and could still face additional charges of hostage taking.

A criminal complaint says Rodriguez entered the Citizens Bank on Canton Center Road near Cherry Hill on Thursday wearing sunglasses and bandanges on his face. As he entered the bank, according to the complaint, Rodriguez pulled a semi-automatic weapon and ordered a teller to remove money from the vault.

The teller was able to activate a silent alarm and police surrounded the bank, closing off the street and asking the public to stay away.

[Click here to see the complaint]

Rodriguez then allegedly held three bank employees and one customer hostage, triggering a four-hour standoff with a police SWAT team and the FBI before the situation ended peacefully with his surrender.

No one was injured.

It isn’t clear at this time if Rodriguez has an attorney. Authorities haven’t released his city of residence.

