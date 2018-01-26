CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:David Booth, Detroit Red Wings, Dominic Turgeon

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing David Booth from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned center Dominic Turgeon to the Griffins.

Booth, 33, has five points (4-1-5), six penalty minutes and 27 shots on goal in 19 games with the Red Wings. The 11th-year pro returned to the NHL this season after attending Detroit’s training camp on a professional tryout and earning a contract with the club. Booth has logged 521 NHL games with Florida, Vancouver, Toronto and Detroit since 2006-07 and has registered 236 points (124-112-236) and 212 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound forward spent the last two seasons in Russia playing for Admiral Vladivostok and Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. He picked up 25 points (10-15-25) and 46 penalty minutes in 42 KHL games from 2015-17.

The Washington, Mich., native has played parts of three seasons in the AHL, totaling 16 points (8-8-16) and 28 penalty minutes in 30 games with the Rochester Americans (2006-07), Utica Comets (2013-14) and Toronto Marlies (2014-15). Originally drafted by Florida in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Booth spent four seasons with the Michigan State Spartans prior to turning pro, totaling 105 points (45-60-105) in 134 games for the Spartans from 2002-06. He also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2001-02 and represented the United States at several international tournaments, winning two gold medals at the 2002 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship, and representing the men’s national team at the 2008 IIHF World Championship.

Turgeon, 21, has appeared in five games with the Red Wings this season following his NHL debut on Jan. 14 at Chicago, averaging 9:14 time on ice and recording three shots on goal. The second-year pro has already surpassed his rookie-season totals in 40 games for the Griffins this season with 9 goals, 14 assists and 23 points after tallying 18 points (6-12-18) in 71 games during the 2016-17 campaign. The Pointe-Clare, Quebec native ranks sixth on the Griffins in points and also sits among team leaders with nine goals (5th), 14 assists (T7th), a plus-eight rating (3rd) and 74 shots on goal (8th). Turgeon was also a member of the Griffins’ 2017 Calder Cup championship team, skating in all 19 of the team’s postseason games and registering two points (1-1-2).

Prior to turning professional, Turgeon spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Portland Winterhawks, recording 152 points (67-85-152) and 91 penalty minutes in 259 games from 2011-16. Originally drafted by the Red Wings in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward captained the Winterhawks in 2015-16 and registered a junior career-high 70 points (36-34-70) in 72 games. He was also a WHL champion with Portland in 2012-13 and picked up 18 points (10-8-18) in 45 career WHL games. Turgeon’s father, Pierre, scored over 500 NHL goals for Buffalo, the NY Islanders, Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas and Colorado from 1987-07 and his uncle, Sylvain, skated in 669 NHL games for Hartford, New Jersey, Montreal and Ottawa from 1983-95.

