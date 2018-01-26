CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Super Bowl 52 has all the ingredients of an amazing matchup. We have the New England Patriots, who are looking to add to their dynasty with their sixth Super Bowl Championship in the last 17 years. Then we have the Philadelphia Eagles, supported by their crazy, pole-climbing fans, searching for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. One team has a five-time Super Bowl champion under center, while the other has a backup quarterback who barely played during the regular season as its signal-caller.

A lot has already been said about the game plan for each team, who the most important players are, matchups to watch out for, etc. Setting aside the X’s and O’s, momentarily, we asked CBS Philadephia’s Don Bell and CBS Boston’s Levan Reid about slightly less pressing questions in Super Bowl 52.

  1. Which city has the crazier sports fans?
  2. Who has the better hair — Tom Brady or Nick Foles?
  3. Which head coach has the better sideline attire?
  4. Which city has the better Super Bowl food — Philly’s cheesesteak or New England’s lobster roll?

No matter who you’re rooting for next Sunday, this rematch of Super Bowl 39 is guaranteed to bring some fireworks. As Terrell Owens famously once said, “get your popcorn ready,” because the Eagles and Patriots are going to put on a show in Super Bowl 52.

