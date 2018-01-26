DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old woman who is missing on the city’s west side.
Police say Gloria Williams was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at her home in the 6000 block of Auburn, near Evergreen and Ford roads.
Williams is described as a black female, 5’8″ tall and 200 pounds. Police say she is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness.
Anyone who sees Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-1616.