DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are once again asking for tips as to the whereabouts of a 52-year-old woman — now missing for over a year.

katrina williams e1494529539896 Concern Grows For Detroit Woman Now Missing For Over A Year [PHOTO]

Katrina Williams (Photo courtesy of Detroit police)

Katrina Williams was last seen in the area of Faircrest and Chalmers in Detroit on January 17, 2017, between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Police say Williams left home after getting into an argument and never returned.

Her family is concerned because they have not seen or heard from her since that time.

Williams, described as a black female with brown complexion, was in good mental and physical condition at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

She is known to frequent the area of Gratiot and Chene.

Detroit police previously put out a call for tips back in May of last year.

Anyone who has seen this missing woman or may know where she is is asked to contact Det. Macy at the Detroit Police’s Seventh Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740 or 596-5700.

