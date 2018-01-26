RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Authorities say a 37-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle crashed with a school bus in Macomb County.

The accident happened Friday morning along North Avenue near 28 Mile Road in Ray Township.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the woman was traveling northbound on North Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with the bus, which had three middle school students on board.

“She went sideways and was t-boned by the southbound New Haven school bus,” said Wickersham.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

None of the students were injured; they were picked up at the scene by their parents. The bus driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say roads were icy at the time, which could have contributed to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

North Avenue is closed from 27 Mile Road to 29 Mile Road as police continue to investigate the scene.

